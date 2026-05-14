Eric Bischoff Reveals Why He Wasn't Surprised By WWE Releasing The New Day

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff has shared why he wasn't surprised by New Day's WWE exit.

Bischoff stated on his "83 Weeks" show that loyalty or popularity doesn't guarantee long-term security in WWE.

"The internet wrestling community audience in general can be very ... they can virtue signal their as*es off. 'Oh my gosh, they've been with the company forever. They were so loyal.' And I'm not discounting any of that, by the way, because all of it is true. But none of it guarantees you a job for life," he said.

Bischoff emphasized how the WWE business model has changed, with them having fewer live events, which means that old contracts may no longer be financially viable for TKO and WWE.

"But if you're a high-profile talent, like New Day was back then when they signed their most recent agreement before leaving, that agreement probably had a lot to do with 250 days a year on the road. That doesn't exist anymore. So, can the company afford to pay someone that was going to be providing services at a certain level when that's no longer required? You can for a while, but you can't indefinitely," he argued. "I think what we're seeing now is the maturation of that process where you're going to see people who still had, I'll call them hangover agreements, meaning that they were based upon primarily, you know, the amount of money that they had been making two years before, five years before, in some cases, or more. Those deals are going to have to be rewritten because the business model has changed. Live events, they exist on a limited basis, but not like how they did. So, everything changes."

He also explained that tag team wrestling, in general, doesn't make financial sense for promotions, as they have to pay multiple people. Bischoff wonders if there was a financial audit that resulted in some stars being asked to renegotiate their deal, like New Day. He believes some WWE stars may be affected by New Day's exit, and while it may not be fair, nothing is guaranteed.