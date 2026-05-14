Jim Ross Identifies WWE Character He Thinks Should Be Used Sparingly

AEW's Jim Ross has discussed WWE star Finn Balor, who recently brought his seldom-used Demon character back to WWE television.

Balor used the Demon gimmick at WrestleMania 42, when he faced off against his former Judgment Day buddy, Dominik Mysterio. While speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross said that he loves the Demon persona, but pointed out that he doesn't want Balor to overuse it.

"I like the Demon character. But I don't want to see it every week. That's about as best an answer I can give you," he said.

The AEW commentator then went into detail about why he likes the Demon character, as well as Finn Balor, as a wrestler.

"I like the character. It's very photogenic. It's good for TV. He's a hell of a hand. And if it gets more eyeballs on Finn when he's working Demon or no Demon, then it's a win for everybody," JR added. "I like the kid. I think he's reliable, he works hard. He's very skilled. You never hear him hurting somebody or doing something stupid. So, I like the Demon character. I just don't want to see it every week."

Balor resurrected the Demon character for the first time in three years at "The Show of Shows," where he got the win over Mysterio in a Street Fight. Fans of the Irish star could've seen him bring the Demon back last year, with reports suggesting that a Balor-Mysterio match was supposed to happen at last year's SummerSlam. Balor revealed a few months ago that he isn't quite pleased with how the persona has been used in WWE, particularly because he wants it to be a surprise rather than something that's advertised, which was also the case for his match against Mysterio.