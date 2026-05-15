Jake Paul Says He Can't Get Involved In Logan's WWE Matches Due To TKO 'Beef'

Jake Paul is currently striving to excel past being viewed as merely an online influencer and more as a serious professional boxer and figurehead behind Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). However, his maneuvers have led to reactions from TKO and its subsidiaries in UFC and WWE. According to Jake, his involvement with MVP has made it so he can't be in his older brother's corner in WWE for the foreseeable future. Despite the trouble, he enjoys what he describes as playful banter between himself and TKO.

"I don't take any beefs too serious. I think it's definitely in the name of entertainment; however, there is truth in it," the 12-2 professional boxer said on "Smash Cast." "From my side, I'm just having fun. The fact that one of the biggest organizations in the world, the TKO group, has this major beef with me, they won't even let me go be in my brother's WWE matches because they hate me so much. And so it's pretty wild, how much under their skin we are. ... I enjoy s*** talk. I like when people make fun of me. I'm easy to make fun of. I'm able to make fun of myself."

It's worth noting that Paul's MVP company was already in existence by the time he made an appearance at the 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, but WWE and UFC had not yet merged. According to Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," he reached out to hear if Paul was, in fact, banned from WWE involvement, but the company did not comment.

Jake has a big weekend ahead of him, as his promotion will host its first-ever MMA event, which will be headlined by Gina Carano versus Ronda Rousey this Saturday evening on Netflix. Over in WWE, Logan is currently in his first reign as one-half of the World Tag Team Champions with Austin Theory.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Smash Cast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.