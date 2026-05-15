Backstage News On When Ex-NXT Star Blake Monroe Is Expected To Debut On WWE SmackDown

Fans of former Women's North American Champion, "The Glamour," Blake Monroe may not have to wait on her "WWE SmackDown" debut much longer, according to a new report. Monroe was called up to the main roster following her casket match loss against Tatum Paxley on the April 21 edition of "WWE NXT: Revenge," and teases for her arrival have been airing ever since on the blue brand.

According to PWInsider Elite, Monroe is expected to be on the road for "SmackDown" as early as next week, when the show takes to the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. Monroe was amongst the slew of "NXT" callups following WWE WrestleMania 42, but she is the last to debut of those previously reported.

Monroe will join Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid on the blue brand, as well as former NXT Champion Ricky Saints. Her fellow former Women's NA Champion Sol Ruca was brought up to "WWE Raw." Ethan Page and Joe Hendry joined Ruca on the red brand. Je'Von Evans, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams, all former "NXT" stars, have been making a splash on the main roster since before WrestleMania.

"The Glamour" made the jump from AEW, where she was known as Mariah May, to "NXT" back in June 2025, months after her highly-touted Hollywood Ending match against Toni Storm. Monroe is a former AEW Women's World Champion, and she only held the Women's North American Championship while competing in "NXT." After winning the title from Zaria, defending on behalf of Ruca, at Halloween Havoc, Monroe lost the title in controversial manner in December 2026 in a botched finish against Thea Hail.