Jacob Fatu Talks Keeping His Name In WWE, Recalls Almost Becoming Caesar Sikoa

Caesar Sikoa or Jacob Fatu. Which name carries more pizzazz? To WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, he preferred that the former United States and Tag Team Champion kept his government name as his ring name, as it drew more fan recognition from his previous independent days. In an interview with "Cheap Heat," Fatu recalls when the name discussion occurred, and how relieved he was to continue using his real-life name when he debuted for the Stamford-based company on June 21, 2024.

"I learned in Chicago, like my debut, no, I'm sorry, the following week, my debut in MSG," "The Samoan Werewolf" said. "I was like, I don't even know what my name is. He turned around and was like, 'Yo, your name is Jacob Fatu.' My original name was supposed to be Caesar Sikoa...So, man, they didn't go with it. They kept Jacob Fatu...Man, I was so happy...Jacob Fatu felt right."

Carrying on the lineage that his uncle Rikishi started, Jacob said it means a lot to him when he hears the fans chant the "Fatu" name, as it's not just homage to him, but to his family's legacy.

Unfortunately, there's a major rift in the Bloodline. After losing to his cousin and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns at Backlash earlier this month, Fatu refuses to be just another defeated opponent on Reigns' long and decorated list. Rather, he wants to end his reign long before it picks up any steam. That vision is starting to come to fruition after the uncontrollable back-to-back melees he's given the champion since their contested match.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.