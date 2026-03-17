WWE's Jacob Fatu Says He Was Originally Set To Be Introduced As Caesar Sikoa

Since debuting in WWE nearly two years ago, Jacob Fatu has seen himself slowly rise up the ranks in WWE, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships with former stablemate Tama Tonga, and capturing the WWE United States Championship from LA Knight one year ago at WrestleMania 41. And even though he won't be challenging for a championship this year, WrestleMania 42 may prove to be even more fortuitous for Fatu, as he's reportedly set to go one on one with former Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, whom he's been feuding with for several months.

The success Fatu has achieved so far surprises very few, though it may surprise some to hear that it all could've happened with Fatu using a different name than the one he's used since first breaking onto the wider wrestling scene while with MLW. The subject came up while Fatu was discussing the origins of his entrance music while playing the new "WWE2K26" video game for "IGN."

What should've been a relatively routine choice was made difficult because, according to Fatu, WWE had come up with another persona for him, and thus created multiple options for his theme song. Ultimately, Triple H stepped in, leading to Fatu keeping his name.

"So I had two different songs," Fatu said. "My name was actually supposed to be Caesar Sikoa, you know what I mean? And I was next to Hunter, [and he goes] 'Did you choose your music yet?' I was like 'No, not yet.' I was like 'I don't even know what my name is going to be.' And he turned around like 'You're going to be Jacob Fatu.'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "IGN" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription