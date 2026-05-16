WWE Backlash Match Reportedly Lifted Elements From Recent Independent Show

Originality is the name of the game in pro wrestling. And while there have been so many formulas that have transpired in usage then, now, and in the future, there's a difference between taking inspiration from something and completely copying it moment-by-moment.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter broke the news that Danhausen's experimentation of "cloning himself" at WWE Backlash wasn't his original idea-hausen. In fact, the same scientific practice was used and showcased by independent wrestler, "The Good Doctor" Ethan Wilde, who fictitiously cloned himself to gain a tag team partner on a show in Philadelphia called "Labor of Love." The only difference between Wilde and Danhausen's concepts was that Wilde's experiment led to his identical brother stepping through the clone machine, whereas the "Very Nice, Very Evil" star brought back his army of Minihausens since WrestleMania 42. As Meltzer pointed out, the look of the "Cloning Box," the scientific creations, the smoke, and the potions were all similar. A video of Wilde's exhibition can be seen below, via Instagram Reel.

Earlier this month, Danhausen was on a quest to find someone to tag with him against The Miz and Kit Wilson. After playing around with his mad science skills, he was able to retrieve one of his Minihausens. However, he wasn't the only one there to help Danhausen out. As it turned out, when Wilson threw the one Minihausen back into the "Cloning Box," the eradicator of toxic masculinity was revisited by all of the Minihausens. Danhausen's hypothesis proved to be very successful, thus allowing him and his main Minihausen to pick up the tag team victory.