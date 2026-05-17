Bully Ray Is Worried About Sol Ruca's Finisher Following Loss To IYO SKY On WWE Raw

Sol Ruca has had an impressive ride in pro wrestling so far. But as of the past two weeks, the tide seems a bit high and choppy at her new home on "WWE Raw." In a recent episode of "Busted Open," Bully Ray mentioned his concerns about Ruca's Sol Snatcher finisher, especially after her slip when applying it on the three-time Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, and how it was countered by IYO SKY, resulting in a loss this past Monday. Ray had this to say about the Sol Snatcher, and what might happen to her finisher on the main roster.

"One of the things about a finish like that is that it's a risky finish," the WWE Hall of Famer said. "We've seen her hit it, I'm going to say, all of the time in '[WWE] NXT.' I don't remember ever seeing her not hit it effectively. Maybe, there was one time. But for the most part, Sol was able to hit her very risky finish the majority of the time. But you show up on the main roster, and you're on 'Raw,' and when it's time for you to hit it on Becky Lynch, you slipped up. That will raise a lot of eyebrows real quick, and they might, might, might be adjusting for a secondary finish for Sol."

While Ray admits he's unsure if WWE will teach Ruca a new finisher to replace the Sol Snatcher or not, he believes the company doesn't want to run the risk of another slip from happening, especially during important moments like the one she had with Lynch two weeks ago. Heeding the same warning some time ago, Matt Hardy also warned that the former Women's Speed and North American Champion will regret her finisher in the future, as that acrobatic finisher will take a toll on her body harder than other less dicey finishers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.