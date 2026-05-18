TNA's Santino Marella: WWE Clash In Italy Appearance Would Be 'Full Circle Moment'

WWE is just weeks away from hosting Clash in Italy, the first premium live event the country has ever had there. If there's anyone more eager to return to where his career officially took off, it's none other than TNA's current on-screen Director of Authority and former WWE Superstar standout, Santino Marella.

Following a fictitious poster a fan made of the upcoming PLE that featured Marella with the caption of, "We want Santino Marella," the former two-time Intercontinental champion responded on X [formerly known as Twitter] with, "It would be a full circle moment for sure."

It would be a full circle moment for sure. https://t.co/sjyl14eQPO — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) May 17, 2026

Marella's WWE debut started on the April 16, 2007, edition of "WWE Raw" in Milan, Italy, where he was selected from the crowd by then CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon, to compete against the unrelenting Umaga for his Intercontinental Championship. Thanks to some outside help, Marella captured the title (for the first time out of two) in his very first match, initiating his comedic in-ring tenure from 2007 through 2016.

Since his departure from WWE in 2016, Marella made several sporadic appearances for the Stamford-based promotion, with his most recent being an unsuccessfully title challenge to Ethan Page's then North American Championship on the July 29, 2025, episode of "WWE NXT." Now, Marella's job is to create fascinating matchups in TNA, and be one step ahead of his new adversary in Daria Rae (former WWE star Sonya Deville), who acts as TNA's on-screen director of operations. TNA and WWE are currently under a multi-year partnership.

As of this report, one match has officially been confirmed for the Sunday, May 31 event, with Cody Rhodes putting his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against GUNTHER.