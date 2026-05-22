Eric Bischoff Compares Late Ted Turner To Vince McMahon: 'Very Similar People'

The world lost billionaire, philanthropist, and media mogul Ted Turner on May 6 at the age of 87. Though he never appeared on WCW television, Turner was a figure of the Monday Night Wars as the owner of the then-WWF's biggest competition. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff worked under Turner as a chief executive of WCW, as well as an on-air personality, during the Monday Night Wars, then shockingly made his debut on "WWE Raw" in July 2002 after his company had been bought by Vince McMahon.

On an episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff explained the two larger-than-life men he once worked for weren't all that different. He explained McMahon wasn't unnerved by Turner, despite what some may think from the "Billionaire Ted" skits on "Raw" meant to make fun of the WCW owner.

"They're very similar people," Bischoff explained. "They're both very competitive. I don't think Vince is intimidated by anybody. If he's ever been intimidated by anybody, I don't know who that was. Hopefully, I won't have to meet that person. Vince is not intimidated. Vince would see somebody like Ted Turner and want to compete against him. Or, if that other individual decided he was going to go compete with Ted, that would get Vince fired up, but that wasn't intimidation."

Following the merger of Time Warner, formerly Turner Broadcasting, with AOL in 2001, WCW programming was cancelled on TBS and TNT, and McMahon purchased his former competitor. The purchase led to the "Invasion" storyline, where multiple mid-to-lower card WCW talent made the jump to WWF, and the angle remains one of the biggest "what ifs?" in professional wrestling history.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.