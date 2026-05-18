Lyra Valkyria Names WWE NXT Star She Hopes To Face In John Cena Classic

When the former and first-ever 17-time world champion announced his "John Cena Classic" at Backlash earlier this month, the "what if" floodgates opened wide up. With the annual event positioning the greats of "WWE NXT" up against the top draws of the main roster, former NXT Women's and former inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is longing for the chance to be part of this first-ever showcase.

While speaking with Soundsphere Magazine, Valkyria said, "When I watched Cena announce this upcoming tournament, I was like, wow, if I was still in 'NXT,' I would have been... you know, like, such an exciting time. Especially with all the talent, like you just said in 'NXT,' you know, I feel like it just could be anyone's chance to really make themselves the next big thing. So I'm really excited for this tournament, and to see who's going to, like, stand out, and who's going to step up. To get to be a part of it as well, that would be very cool."

Should luck be on her side, and she not only gets to participate, but gets to choose who she could challenge, the Irish star would love to trade strikes with the former and inaugural Women's North American Champion and former TNA Knockouts World Champion, Kelani Jordan. Though, they both have faced one another several times at the Performance Center, but never on camera.

"I crossed over with time in 'NXT' with Kelani Jordan... we never, we never crossed paths in the ring on 'NXT,' but we got in the ring a lot together in the Performance Center," she mentioned. "I've always thought she had such a fantastic work ethic, and she's very cool... I want to see if she stepped up. I'd love to see what she's got, if I was able to choose anyone."

Jordan is currently working her way up toward becoming the next NXT Women's Champion, an accolade Valkyria once had before her eventual landing on the main roster. With a more vindictive approach to her in-ring style, Jordan's last televised victory came at the expense of former EVOLVE Women's Champion Kendal Grey last Tuesday.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Soundsphere Magazine" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.