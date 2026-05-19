WWE's Finn Balor Says He Wants To Keep Wrestling But Regrets Absence From Family

Finn Balor has discussed the difficulty of being away from his family while chasing his pro wrestling dream, as well as the conflicting emotions he feels pursuing his dream while being far away from them.

Balor spoke on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast about how he was determined to do everything in his power to succeed in the business, but how it has become difficult to balance family life with his career now.

"Earlier in my career, when you're chasing the dream, and you're trying to be successful, and you're trying to make money to get yourself. I'm sacrificing time with my family to like follow my dream and achieve these targets that I've set myself. I've achieved more than I could ever have imagined in this business, and I've reached all these like targets and goals that I've ever imagined. Really, once I won the Universal title like that one time, for me, that was the top of the mountain," he said. "So once I got there, and then I became financially comfortable through the company, that's where I started to question like, 'Why am I doing this now?' Because I'm away from all the people that I love. Like, my family are at home in Ireland, I'm here in America, wrestling. And before it was a trade-off of, you're not with your family, but you're following your dream. Now, I'm not with my family, but I have my dream and I have like, I don't need anything else here. I don't need any more money, I don't need any more success, I don't need any more attention. So why am I doing it?"

He pointed out that his wife, journalist Vero Rodríguez, has family in Mexico, and that she is also away from her family to pursue her dream in the United States. Stephanie suggested he move to Mexico to be a part of AAA. He said that he wants to be in WWE, wrestle at the top of the industry, and have the opportunity to compete in major events like WrestleMania.