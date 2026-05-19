WWE's Stephanie McMahon Reveals How To Tell Whether She's Going To Slap Someone

One of the trademark features of Stephanie McMahon's WWE character was her vicious slap, and she gave a little sneak peek into how to tell when it was coming.

McMahon, as a wrestler and an on-screen authority figure character, often used a slap whenever she was in the ring. Most of the time, she was successful because those she was up against weren't expecting it. However, her opponents may have been better prepared if they had known her tell, which she revealed in her conversation with Finn Balor on her "What's Your Story?" podcast.

"Well, I'm gonna give something away. When I have the mic in my left hand, it means I'm gonna slap the sh*t out of somebody with my right. That's the only time I hold it in the left hand. Yeah, so that's the only time I'll ever hold a mic in my left hand," she said, before jokingly warning Balor. "If we're ever across the ring from each other and I'm cutting a promo with my left hand holding a mic, you [Balor] better watch out."

Balor humorously noted that fans would know WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was going to cut himself open if he wore wrist tape on his hand, seemingly to hide the blade in it.

McMahon, who occasionally appears on WWE programming, has made a few appearances lately, including on the March 30 edition of "WWE Raw," just a few weeks before WrestleMania 42. During a segment with Cody Rhodes on that night, she slapped the WWE Champion in an attempt to motivate him ahead of his WrestleMania match.