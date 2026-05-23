AEW's Paul Wight Was Forced To Lose Weight For WWE WrestleMania Spot

Paul Wight, aka Big Show, has recalled the generosity of John Cena, which ultimately led him to feature in a WWE WrestleMania match.

Wight recently recalled his match with Cena and Edge at WrestleMania 25, which came on the back of a match between Wight and Cena at WrestleMania 20, where Cena won the United States Championship. Cena wanted to repay Wight for that match, which eventually led to their WrestleMania 25 encounter.

"I said [to Cena], 'Hey, I don't know if you know, John, but I don't have an opponent for WrestleMania. I'm pretty good at taking finishes, you know, so if you need an opponent.' And he looked at me and smiled and just gave me the nod. We got back on the bus that night to go to the arena. He says, 'Hey, it's going to be me, you, and Edge at WrestleMania. It's going to be a triple threat. And thank you for what you did for me at WrestleMania 20 when you put the US title.' He remembered me, like, that's class," said Wight on the "High Performance" podcast.

Wight was grateful for the huge payday he got from being on the WrestleMania card. Cena, though, had one condition for the triple threat match to go ahead, telling Wight that he had to lose some weight so that he could AA both him and Edge at the same time.

"The only thing he did is, he did break my balls a little bit. He said, 'Listen, I'm going to AA you and Edge at the same time.' He says, 'I need you to be under 450. Can you get under 450 for me 'cause Edge can't lose any more weight?' And I'm like, 'For you? Yes.' And I came in that day at 446. He says, 'Okay, we're good. I can do both of you then.'"

While Cena couldn't land the AA on both at the same time, he did lift them up briefly before landing an AA on each and pinning Wight to win the match and the World Heavyweight Championship.