JBL On WWE Cutting Contracts: 'That's Life'

Last month, WWE conducted it's annual round of talent cuts following WrestleMania, with names like Aleister Black, Kairi Sane, and the Wyatt Sicks all being released from the company. In total, over 20 superstars were let go, causing WWE to face backlash from its fanbase who were particularly upset with the departure of Sane after she was regularly featured on TV each week, and Black, who's name was originally floated in world title plans ahead of WrestleMania. However, one wrestling legend who doesn't agree with the audience's view of the talent cuts is WWE Hall Of Famer JBL, who stated that he doesn't blame the company for creating roster space on "Something To Wrestle," especially with "WWE SmackDown" expected to return to a two-hour program next month.

"I'm not big on bashing WWE over this ... that's life. And that's life with WWE. I mean, it's just life in business. I mean, look at companies like Apple or Facebook and they cut people, they're making so much money. Yeah, but that's business. That's one of the reasons they're making so much money. I mean, they don't adopt you and so look, is it legit that they say it's going from three hours to two? I think it probably is, but I think it's more legit that they're just cutting people that they think they don't need, or at least need right now."

In addition to WWE's releasing talent after WrestleMania, weeks later they asked multiple stars to take a pay cut, but some rejected the offer, including Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day, who chose to leave the promotion instead of accepting a reduced salary.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Something To Wrestle" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.