John Cena Explains Intention Behind Eponymous WWE Event

When John Cena announced the John Cena Classic at WWE Backlash, fans had more questions than answers about the show set to pit "WWE NXT" talent against main roster stars. In the weeks following the reveal, Cena has tried to clarify things a bit more in interviews and on social media, all while explaining the one-night event, which he wants to model after the Saturday Night's Main Event show that featured his retirement match, is still a work in progress.

Cena told The Takedown on SI that it's good there are questions, because that means there's intrigue. He said to sum up the event, he'd call it, "WWE's All-Star Game."

"The possibilities are endless," he said. "It's a chance to get those who are proven on our program to give a great event for our fans. I want to be able to have our fans excited about something, so they want to see their favorites. We did this at Saturday Night's Main Event, introducing new talent. We saw Je'Von [Evans]. We saw Sol Ruca. We saw Oba [Femi], and people are like, 'What the f.' Give them a taste about what's to come. And give them the power, after we figure out how to do it so we can do it fair, give them the power to be like, 'This person was great.'"

Cena acknowledged the "wins and losses don't matter" sentiment going around online. He said that winning a match could sway a star's odds of winning the popular vote, so winning does matter, because it could help. He said there have been plenty of matches in professional wrestling history where the standout of the match hasn't won, including The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels, and even some of his own matches against Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler, and more.