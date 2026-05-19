Jim Ross On Kevin Nash Backing Wrestlers' Union: 'He Knows What He's Talking About'

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has never been shy about sharing his opinion, but he recently gained a lot of attention for one that came about following the WWE release of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and reports that WWE was asking talents to take pay cuts. Despite his loyalty to long-time friend and WWE chief content officer Triple H, Nash suggested that the wrestlers consider forming a wrestling union, or apply to the Screen Actor's Guild, in order to receive benefits and prevent similar situations from happening to other talents in the future.

Most in wrestling remain skeptical that a wrestling union will eventually form in wrestling, including former WWE commentator and current AEW announcer Jim Ross. But despite that, Ross declared on the latest "Grilling JR" that there was a lot of merit to what Nash said, and indicated that wrestlers would be wise to listen to his words.

"He's a very smart guy Conrad," Ross said. "He's very bright. He knows what he's talking about. I tell the story connected to unions that Bill Watts had one time. 'These guys can't agree on what to have for lunch, or go to for lunch.' So it's hard to get everybody on the same page so to speak, cause the decision makers in that world, heretofore, have been somewhat, oh I don't know, they have their own agendas.

"And if they get their money, then they're happy. And they're not willing to give some of their money back to the union and move on. So I...you can't hurt yourself by listening to Kevin and his ideas for a union, or any other topic and wrestling. I think if he was more motivated with the product, he'd probably be in charge of somebody's creative right now. He's that good."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription