Nigel McGuinness Compares Experiences Doing Commentary For AEW Vs. WWE

AEW commentator and occasional wrestler Nigel McGuinness has discussed how his role in AEW differs from his time in WWE, highlighting the greater freedom he has in Tony Khan's promotion.

During his time in WWE, McGuinness was only a commentator, featuring on "WWE NXT." Following his switch to AEW, the English star has not just commented, but also got back in the ring for the first time in over a decade. He recently spoke to "The Wrestling Classic" on the major difference between his time in WWE and AEW.

"When I was in WWE, they like to keep everybody in their lane. If you're a commentator, that's what you do. You do commentary. If you're an agent, etc. And that works for them," he began. "But in AEW, you have far more, I don't want to say lax, but not so stringent rules and categories of who you are. So I started as a commentator. I now do a little bit of wrestling."

McGuinness stated that he is always willing to help his peers in AEW in the ring and pass on his knowledge to them before the show.

"But before the show, I'll always get in the ring, I'll warm up, and if anyone wants to roll around a little bit, I'll roll around a little bit. If someone has ideas, some questions about moves, I'll answer them]. I certainly don't want to suggest that I'm willing to take anybody's finishing move because certainly not. But I'm more than willing to watch you put it on somebody else and see if there's anything I can do to tweak it."

McGuinness wrestled for the first time in AEW in 2024 and has wrestled a handful of matches in AEW and ROH, including a clash against compatriot Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.