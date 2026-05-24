WWE Star Nattie Discusses Training Brodie Lee Jr.

Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Brodie Lee, who was known as Luke Harper in WWE, has been training hard in Natalya and TJ Wilson's Dungeon in Tampa, Florida. The 14-year-old Lee has a standing contract with AEW, giving him the option to sign with the company when he turns 18, but he's already had his first big match in front of fans.

Nattie spoke about training the young up-and-comer on the "Battleground Podcast." She said while they never train kids in the Dungeon, she feels that Lee earned his spot, which Nattie said she tells him all the time.

"From the very first time Brodie Jr. stepped in the ring, he really worked hard," Nattie said. "He worked hard, he picks up really fast. He loves wrestling. He's a student of the game and I feel like he's really earned. Watching him do his first match, being able to see all of that, it was so cool because he's been learning the right way. He's been respectful, and he's been humble, and he's been grateful. I think people were really surprised at his first match and it really is a testament to the training that we do in the Dungeon."

In April 2025, Lee won the GCW Clusterf*** battle royal. His first singles match, however, came over WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend, where he defeated Joey Janela at the star's Spring Break X event. Throughout the match, Lee hit tributes to his father and Bray Wyatt, and also pulled out the moves of Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.