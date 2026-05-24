AEW's Athena Reveals Former WWE Stars Who Are The Strongest, Hit Her Hardest

Across her 19-year career, Athena has faced pro wrestling's toughest, fastest, and technically savvy competitors. Ironically, though, it was one of the industry's smallest that delivered the most hard-hitting blow in the ring.

"The person that has hit me the hardest has been Kairi Sane, hands down," Athena told "Fightful" in an interview. 'I have never been hit that hard in my life. I remember we were in a match and she hit me with a forearm and my whole jaw went this way. Then she hit me with a back fist and it shifted back in. I just was like 'Oh my gosh, why?' I remember just like powering out of the ring and just like, oh my gosh. Maybe that goes the same with me, right? The smaller we are, the more impact we have to put, the more force we have to put behind what we do because everyone already underestimates us."

Standing at five-foot-one, Kairi Sane mirrors Athena, the current ROH Women's World Champion, in height. According to Athena, they also match in their in-ring intensity.

"We have short people problems. Being aggressive and angry all the time, so piss us off, and we're just going to take out all of that frustration on you," she said.

Under the WWE banner, Sane and Athena (formerly known as Ember Moon) crossed paths on more than a dozen occasions, including a fatal-four-way for the vacant NXT Women's Championship at "WWE NXT" Takeover: WarGames in 2017. Elsewhere, the WWE alumni collided at a number of "NXT" live event. Their final encounter positioned them on the same side of an eight-woman tag match on an April 2019 edition of "WWE SmackDown"

In a matter of weeks, Sane will once again become a free agent, meaning a reunion with Athena is possible. Athena, meanwhile, regularly competes for AEW and Ring of Honor.