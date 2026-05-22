AJ Styles Shares Thoughts On Naraku (FKA Evil) Joining WWE NXT Instead Of Main Roster

AJ Styles has commented on the name change of former NJPW star EVIL, now known as Naraku in "WWE NXT," as well as his start in the developmental brand.

EVIL debuted in "NXT" as Naraku, which caught many by surprise as he was widely known with his previous ring name. It seems that Styles will still call him by his old name, while he also discussed why he doesn't mind him starting his WWE career in "NXT."

"He's going to be EVIL as long as I know him," said Styles on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." "You know, Shinsuke Nakamura was also in NXT. I'm just throwing that out there. Listen, I think there's certain things that we all need to learn in NXT that will prepare us for the main roster. I can say this — I had to learn quick. [I was thinking] Holy crap, they don't do this, they do this ... like, it was a learning process and I had to learn quick. I couldn't afford to screw up or mess up or whatever it is you want to call it. I wanted to stay on the main roster and I had to impress the guy in charge. We don't want anybody to go up to the main roster and have to learn like that."

He specifically pointed out one issue he faced as a new star in WWE, which involved learning camera angles and knowing which camera to face. He recalled being told by veteran WWE cameraman Stu about remembering to face the hard camera and not to turn his back on it.

"You know where all the cameras are. You know, not to turn your back to a camera. Like, a lot of people don't know that. That was a big thing with me. And Stu, our cameraman, he was like, 'Hey, AJ, make sure you turn this way instead of putting your back to the hard camera.'"

Styles said the Japanese way of producing pro wrestling shows is different to WWE, which is why stars like Naraku, despite their vast experience, have to still learn the WWE way.