WWE Reportedly Enforcing Presentation Change For ID Talent

A name is more than just a name; it's an established identity. And it appears that the names that former independent wrestlers come into the WWE with will no longer be used after signing their "WWE ID" ("Independent Development") contracts going forward.

Sources close to BodySlam revealed that independent wrestlers who have signed a developmental contract with WWE will no longer be able to use their previous names. Effective immediately, up-and-coming talents must use the names WWE has prepared for them for all future upcoming appearances.

The following signees will be addressed by these new names: Aricia Demia will now go by Anya Rune, Notorious Mimi to Sloane Jacobs, Starboy Charlie will go as Chazz Starboy Hall, Jariel Rivera as Santi Rivera, Jimmy House to CJ Valor, and lastly, Mike Cunningham as Max Abrams.

Changing the landscape of professional wrestling in October of 2024, "WWE ID" was created to help scout, recruit, and support promising stars toward a clearer path, by offering WWE contracts that could help launch their commercial success. Wrestling schools such as Booker T's Reality of Wrestling, Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory, Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Academy, Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center, and KnokX Pro Academy are all part of the "WWE ID" program. Once a talent is selected from those schools or from the independent scene, they become what the company calls a "WWE ID Perspective," where they receive hands-on training, mentorship, development, and exposure, all while obtaining financial compensation.