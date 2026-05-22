AEW's Darby Allin Knows Extreme Style Will Catch Up With Him, Doesn't Intend To Stop

AEW World Champion Darby Allin works an over-the-top, extreme style, and even before he captured the title from MJF, he wasn't quick to slow down. Since becoming champion, Allin has fought in seven consecutive defenses across "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision," and on Sunday, he's set to face MJF once again in a hair-vs-title match.

Before the match, he appeared on "Busted Open Radio" where he talked about his current style of wrestling. Allin said he is concerned that one day, the style will catch up with him.

"But, I won't stop until that day happens," he said. "I think the beauty of what I do is I made a very calculated decision early on in my career early on where I didn't want to look too pretty or dance-y with my move set."

He said that he figured a "dance-y" move set would have a shelf life, anyway, but just falling backward for a Coffin Drop is hard to mess up. Allin said that if the day ever comes where he can't wrestle the way he does now, he's done.

"If I can't do it the way I want to do it, I'm out, and that's okay," he said. "It's like the biggest thing I've taken away from Sting and being with Sting is you have to be at peace with yourself, life after wrestling. You have to. The thing is, talking with Sting about it, it's like, I'm ready. If this all ended tomorrow, I'm ready. But until then, I'm going to ride it until the wheels fall off. I don't want to be that guy who's not doing the version of Darby that you currently see."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.