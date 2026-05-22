Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's SmackDown

A former "WWE NXT" star is reportedly backstage ahead of Friday night's edition of "WWE SmackDown" from the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, according to a new report. The star is the last of the recent post-WrestleMania call-ups yet to make their debut.

According to PWInsider Elite, former Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe is backstage at "SmackDown." The outlet did not report whether or not she is set to debut on Friday night's show, however. Monroe defeated Jordynne Grace in a dark match before last week's episode of the blue brand.

Monroe's debut has been teased for weeks, after she lost a casket match for the Women's North American Championship to Tatum Paxley on the April 21 edition of the show. Various video vignettes, similar to those that aired for her on "NXT," showing Monroe in a glamorous setting, getting ready at home, have been shown on both TV and WWE's social media.

The former Mariah May in AEW was amongst those "NXT" talents to be called up after WrestleMania 42. Joe Hendry, Sol Ruca, and Ethan Page debuted on "WWE Raw," while former NXT Champion Ricky Saints made his presence known on the blue brand by first challenging Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Trick Williams, Oba Femi, and Je'Von Evans, all who performed in their first WrestleMania this year, were called up ahead of the "Showcase of the Immortals."

Monroe debuted in "NXT" in June 2025, days after it was revealed she was departing AEW. She never held the NXT Women's Championship on the brand, despite claiming she was headed for the title during her debut.