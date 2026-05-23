Bully Ray Has 'Zero Interest' In One Potential AEW All In Main Event

On Sunday evening, AEW will present its annual late springtime event Double or Nothing, where the potential of either Darby Allin retaining his AEW World Championship or Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) reclaiming the championship for a third time in his career are neck and neck. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is already looking at the trajectory of All In: London, where it will return to Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 30. With clear confidence that Will Ospreay will win the 2026 Owen Hart Cup and head into his home country as the number one contender, Ray does not want to see Allin as "The Aerial Assassin's" opponent.

"I have no interest, zero. This is no disrespect to Darby or to Will...I don't want Darby and Will Ospreay in Wembley, " Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "I don't want a split crowd...If you have Will Ospreay, who cut that very passionate promo about what it would be like for him to wrestle at Wembley, the boyhood dream...I want Will to beat somebody the people can't stand and don't like. I want the classic good guy versus bad guy."

If he were booking the road to All In: London, Ray would put the belt on MJF tomorrow night, as he believes he would carry more weight of controversy than Allin would if Ospreay were to win the tournament, thus pitting the fans to rally behind their countryman. But for that to come true, Ospreay must prevail against former two-time AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe, in tomorrow night's quarterfinal match. As mentioned by Ray earlier, Ospreay cut a promo this past Wednesday on "AEW Collision" that addressed his lifelong pursuit of walking into Wembley Stadium and becoming a world champion. So far, Ospreay has only challenged for the top title once, and that was against then champion, Swerve Strickland, at Forbidden Door on June 30, 2024.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.