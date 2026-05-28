WWE's Charlotte Flair Comments On Friendship-Turned-Rivalry With Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair has spoken about her rivalry with Becky Lynch in WWE, as well as the tension between them outside the ring.

Ahead of the launch of the new series of A&E's "WWE Rivals" show, which analyzed the feud between Flair and Lynch, "The Queen" spoke glowingly about it on "TMZ Sports."

"To me, it feels like yesterday," she began. "For me, it's incredible that Becky and I have this platform to talk about the incredible rivalry that we had due to the pivotal moment in the business for women for us, and what we mean to each other's careers. Like, there wouldn't be 'The Man' without 'The Queen,' and there wouldn't be 'The Queen' without 'The Man.' But I don't think it's over. I think this is just the beginning."

While looking back at her rivalry with Lynch, Flair said she could have perhaps handled the boos fans directed at her differently, despite being a babyface. She also touched upon the real-life animosity between the two, attributing it to both stars' drive to be the best.

"[I would've changed] Everything. For me, not for Bex. Well, because you know, she was the bad guy getting cheered, and I was the good guy getting booed, and instead of going, 'Why are they booing me? Why don't they like me?' and then changing kind of how I worked, and it kind of made me insecure in the ring, where I could have been, 'Dude, they're booing. They're reacting. Go with it. You know, soak all of that in, instead of shying away or trying to be liked,'" she said. "I think with Becky and I, we both want to be on top. It was just like with Sasha and I, we both want to be on top. Like anytime you get two alphas in the room and they want to be the best, there's going to be tension."

Flair said that her match with Lynch at Evolution, as well as the historic triple threat match involving the duo and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, which main evented the show, were standout moments of their rivalry.