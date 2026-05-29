Enzo Amore Recalls Viral Video That Led To His WWE Signing In 2012

Former WWE star Enzo Amore (currently wrestling under the name Real1) always pondered if he could ever be the "realest guy in the room" of pro wrestling. To his surprise, he was. Going from a college graduate to a manager at a well-established chain restaurant, Amore was surprised how his luck had turned around from making minimum wage to signing a career changing contract in wrestling. He recounted his zero to hero story to former WWE/TNA star Ken Anderson on his "Mic Check" podcast.

"I wanted to be a wrestler. I made this video. It went viral on Barstool. It just happened so organically. Then, it got shown to Triple H," the former two-time Cruiserweight Champion said. "He gave me a shot, he gave me a tryout. I cut a promo there in from of Dusty Rhodes, and when I was at promo class, he pulled me aside and he said, 'You could be good, you could be bad, or you could be different. And you're different.' Basically, he was co-signing me in that meeting...but I hang on those words."

After patiently waiting and wondering if his verbal chops were enough, the "Certified G and bona fide stud" got the call many hoped to get one day from the WWE. From there, like a shooting star, his career excelled at first with Big Cass (AEW's Big Bill), then on his lonesome. In January 2018, Amore was suspended by the Stamford-based promotion after allegations of sexual assault were made against him. They were eventually dropped four months later due to insufficient evidence.

While many deemed the chances for Amore to ever return to WWE as slim to none, sometimes a goodbye is a second chance, as last week's reports indicated that "Smacktalker Skywalker" was spotted down at the Performance Center. There's some internal discussion that WWE would like to reunite Amore and Cass, should more clarity come through on if Bill will become a free agent soon or not.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Mic Check with Mr Anderson" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.