MJF Says WWE Is Trying To Make AEW Look Bad

Despite his "Salt of the Earth" tendencies, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) remains a top-tier star that's been on WWE's radar for some time now. However, the now three-time AEW World Champion maintained his stance that his loyalty only belongs to AEW. While taking most of the credit that he's the focal point of AEW's white hot streak right now, MJF is aware that WWE and its parent company, TKO, will do whatever they can to put down its chief foe.

"So, TKO, WWE, what have you, their job is to make themselves look great and to make us look bad," the champion acknowledged on "SHAK Wrestling." So, there's a leak: 'Oh, AEW struggling to get a TV deal.' That's f**king news to me, bro...It's damn sure news to Tony Khan, because last time I checked, they're f**king over the moon with us right now. We do better numbers than f**king almost everything that's going on, on a weekly basis on cable. Because right now, as I was saying, the things that draw on cable are news and live sports."

MJF then mentioned that he "loves" WWE President Nick Kahn and gives him props for the "tricks he's pulling out." However, MJF and the rest of the AEW roster aren't buying into the hype.

For months now, news has circulated on where AEW's future home will be, as Warner Bros. Discovery was bought, and is in a still-pending deal with Paramount Skydance. As MJF put it in another interview, he feels confident that this media rights deal will be just fine throughout the process because of Tony's close and established relationship with CEO David Ellison, as well as the promotion's likability with the higher-ups.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.