AEW's Max Caster Calls Indie Promotion His 'New Home' In Cryptic Social Media Post

Max Caster hasn't wrestled on AEW television since last December when he competed in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal. He hasn't been injured because he's been active on the indie scene all year. Caster took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce that Wrestling Open is his new home and "the only place you'll see the Best Wrestler Alive every week".

My new home. Proud to be a part. The only place you'll see the Best Wrestler Alive™️ every week. ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/zkBEPPOoQ8 — ”Platinum” Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) May 26, 2026

A fan asked if it was just a summer gig and that he'll be back in AEW, Caster responded with "I have been and will be at Wrestling Open every Monday. Watch it on @indiewrestling."

I have been & will be at @WrestlingOpenRI every Monday. Watch it on @indiewrestling https://t.co/O1x62unzSe — ”Platinum” Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) May 26, 2026

In January 2025, Anthony Bowens walked away from Max Caster, ending The Acclaimed. Caster began doing his Five with Best Wrestler Alive open challenge. Bowens would eventually answer the challenge that April and be the first person to beat Caster. Last fall, there was an attempt at a reunion when they were forced into several matches together and Bowens didn't want to be called The Acclaimed and requested to be announced separately. In November, they competed in a $200K 4-way in a losing effort. Last March, they competed as a team in HOG Wrestling where they picked up the win. Bowens has joined The Opps and last competed on Zero Hour at Double or Nothing.