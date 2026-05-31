WWE's GUNTHER Had A 'Great Time' With Imperium But Is Glad To Be A Singles Star

Despite being one of the most feared groups in "WWE NXT," Imperium only spent 18 months together on WWE's main roster, with GUNTHER, Gionvanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser having all gone their separate ways over the past two years. Since Imperium disbanded, GUNTHER has only continued to achieve more success in WWE without his former stablemates, and during a recent interview with the "Italian Wrestling Channel," "The Ring General" stated that he's happy to be on his own.

"No, I don't feel alone. I've been on my own most of my career. I always had partners, but then everybody goes their individual ways. That's part of it and yeah, it was a great time. Was a great way into the main roster. But no, I'm very good how I am right now."

Since Imperium separated, Vinci attempted a singles run on "WWE SmackDown," but was released by the company shortly afterwards in the round of talent cuts that transpired ahead of WrestleMania 41. Last week, Vinci officially signed with TNA Wrestling under his original name Fabian Aichner. As for Kaiser, he began wrestling as El Grande Americano after Chad Gable, who is the Original El Grande Americano, suffered a legitimate injury last summer. However, Kaiser has been in some hot water as of late, as he was arrested in Orlando, Florida earlier this month on one count of battery after an alleged physical altercation in an elevator. Kaiser would be released from jail on the same day after GUNTHER bailed him out.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Italian Wrestling Channel" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.