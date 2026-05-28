Former WWE Talent Dated Cody Rhodes 'Because I Knew He Was Going To Be A Star'

Long before he settled down and started a family with Brandi Rhodes, Cody Rhodes dated former WWE Women's Champion Layla El. Long before Cody captured the WWE Championship, Layla was also one of the first to envision a shining future for him.

"Absolutely. I 100% saw that," Layla told "Sportshadow Wrestling" when asked if she predicted Cody's meteoric rise to WWE's top title. "I started dating Cody because I knew he was going to be a star. He had a lot of dreams. Everything that he told me that he was going to do, he's done it. So congratulations to him because for someone who can tell you their dreams and they're going to make it happen and they do make it happen, congratulations. I mean, of course I saw it because I wouldn't have dated him or been with him if I didn't see everything that people will see now."

Cody and Layla's romantic relationships formed in the early 2010s; both of them served as "WWE SmackDown" roster members at the time. In her case, Layla went on to win the WWE Women's and Divas Championships. Cody, meanwhile, bounced around WWE's mid-card and tag divisions until his exit from the company in May 2016.

In the years following, Cody branched out to other promotions, notably TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and All Elite Wrestling. During this time, Cody famously reinvented himself into "The American Nightmare" as well, with fans and peers describing his transformation as going from undesirable to undeniable.

Cody later returned to WWE in 2022. Two years later, he claimed the WWE Championship by conquering Roman Reigns on the grandest stage, WrestleMania. By 2026, Cody is now a three-time world champion.