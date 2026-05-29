Hazuki Debut Announced For AEW Collision Despite Potential Conflict With STARDOM Dates

Hazuki will be hoping to represent STARDOM in style in the coming weeks as she will be the company's representative in AEW's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. In order to get herself prepared for the competition, Hazuki will be making her AEW debut this Saturday on the May 30 episode of "AEW Collision," as confirmed by the company's President and CEO Tony Khan on X (formerly known as Twitter).

#AEWCollision

LIVE Nationwide: THIS SATURDAY

8e/5p on TNT & HBO Max@0929_hazuki vs @MayaWorldd With Persephone on commentary before their upcoming Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinal fight,

HAZUKI will make her AEW debut when she collides vs rising star Maya World THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/cgI3gepjrD — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2026

The STARDOM performer will be taking on Maya World, with Persephone, Hazuki's opponent in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament observing from the commentary desk as she has yet to be medically cleared to compete at the time of writing. That all seems well and good until it was pointed out by Joshi content creator Scott E. Wrestling on social media that Hazuki is actually booked to compete at STARDOM's events in Kobe and Kyoto on May 30 and 31 respectively, including the main event of the Kyoto show on May 31 in an eight woman tag team match.

Hazuki will make her AEW debut this Saturday night on AEW Collision as she will go one-on-one with Maya World. Notably, Hazuki is currently set to compete at STARDOM's shows in Kobe and Kyoto this weekend — including the main event on Sunday. The STARDOM star is set to take on... pic.twitter.com/2XlHi2Yxp6 — Scott E. Wrestling (@ScottEWrestling) May 28, 2026

Since the scheduling conflict was pointed out, STARDOM have announced that Hazuki will not be part of the May 30 event in Kobe, with her main event match in Kyoto still set to take place.

The winner of the match between Hazuki and Persephone will take on the winner of the match between Alex Windsor and the mystery wild card entrant that will be revealed on the June 3 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Willow Nightingale was meant to be Windsor's first round opponent but had to withdraw from tournament due to an injury, which also forced her to vacate her AEW TBS Championship. On the other side of the bracket, Athena has already booked her place in the semi-finals after defeating Mina Shirakawa at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, and she will face either Skye Blue or Sareee, the latter of whom is also not yet medically cleared to compete due to neck problems.