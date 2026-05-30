Bully Ray Says It's Possible That WWE Star Sol Ruca's Sol Snatcher Will 'Disappear'

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed grave concern over Sol Ruca's finisher, the Sol Snatcher. Labeling it a "risky finish," Ray once again broadcasted that after slipping twice while trying to execute it, Ruca might be asked to create a different finisher that captures the same awe and excitement as the Sol Snatcher.

"However, if it happens enough, if for some reason she slips again, or this move becomes a problem, the move will disappear," Ray reiterated on "Busted Open Radio." "A move like that where you are propelling yourself off the ropes or springboarding yourself off the ropes, I can guarantee you...once you slip on the ropes, it sticks with you. It never leaves your brain...Hopefully, Sol can get over that."

Recent reports have indicated that Ruca was banged up after her singles competition match with Becky Lynch at Saturday Night's Main Event last weekend. While there's no specifics on the severity of the injury at this time, it was noted that the former NXT Women's North American and Speed Champion had hurt her leg while attempting to hit the Sol Snatcher. Sources have indicated that her title challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lynch is still on for Sunday at Clash in Italy.

Despite the ponderance for what happens next with her finishing move, Ray celebrated Ruca's work and how well she has transitioned from "WWE NXT" to the main roster on "WWE Raw." He and "Busted Open" host Dave LaGreca have a hunch that Sunday's match will be the best contest that Ruca has performed in yet.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.