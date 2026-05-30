GUNTHER Comments On Oba Femi's Rising Success In WWE

From "The Ring General" to "The Ruler," GUNTHER sees a lot of potential in Oba Femi, respectively. So much so, that the star wants to see if Femi can remain the needle mover that he has been as of late when they eventually collide in the ring.

"He came in guns blazing. Really good for him. Haven't been in the ring with me [for] 20 minutes yet, so let's see," the former two-time World Heavyweight Champion teased on "Huge Pop." "I feel like down the line that's going to be something that is very interesting. I think he's a super exciting talent...Yeah, very much looking forward to seeing what he's going to do in the next [few] years. I think he's got the potential to be a big superstar in this company, one of the pillars down the line."

Both men will be in action at Clash in Italy. Upset that Brock Lesnar is back after being decimated at WrestleMania 42 last month, Femi looks to permanently put "The Beast Incarnate" down in their rematch on Sunday. As for GUNTHER, there has been one championship that has eluded him since bulldozing his way through the main roster, and that's the Undisputed WWE Championship. He will face Cody Rhodes for his title, in hopes to not only seize it, but to officially kill "The American Nightmare's" in-ring career like he did to Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.