Chris Jericho Explains Decision To Cut First Name On AEW TV

Like his hero in David Bowie, Chris Jericho never wants to be the same man twice. Since his return to AEW, Jericho has kept his promise of choosing to change his gimmick to not only evolve with the times, but to give fans something to talk about. In his interview on "The Masked Man Show," the former "Le Champion" described why he's keeping things simple and using his last name only during this chapter of his career.

"Well, the thing that's cool is that when you've had a career as long as I have...the Chris Jericho career is a skyscraper building, and you got on the first floor and got off on the fifth...or whatever it is, if you appreciated my work at any time, I'm happy about that," he said. "Honestly, it's like a self-titled album...I could create a dozen other nicknames, but how many more do I need? Everyone knows who 'Jericho' is. When you hear that name, then you can go remember whatever memories that you have on your own."

After coming back from a year long break, the man of many names was the bullseye of conversation within the pro wrestling community. His absence stirred questions on whether his contract with AEW was still firmly in effect or if he was going to return to WWE. Now that it has been settled, Jericho has been engrossed in a bitter rivalry with Ricochet, which concluded with two back-to-back wins over him in the traditional Stadium Stampede match at Double or Nothing this past Sunday, and four days later, in singles compeition on "AEW Dynamite." As of Saturday, he has a new target on his back in Tommaso Ciampa, who mimicked "The List" gimmick of Jericho's on Saturday's "AEW Collision."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Masked Man Show," with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.