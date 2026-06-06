TNA's Frankie Kazarian Opens Up About Relationship With Retired WWE HOFer AJ Styles

The relationship between Frankie Kazarian and AJ Styles stretches back more than 20 years, with the two frequently crossing paths in TNA Wrestling, and occasionally, on the indie circuit. That's why it comes as no surprise that Kazarian was one of the first to learn about "The Phenomenal One's" in-ring retirement.

"Nobody's happier for the guy than I am," Kazarian said on "Talk Is Jericho." "I know him better than most people on the planet. Him, myself, Samoa Joe and Chris Daniels. You can't be in a car and the same hotel room with a guy for five, seven, eight years and not get to know them really well. When you're talking about the guys standing up at my wedding, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Christopher Daniels, there's a bond there. He's a brother and a friend. My god, what a career. He had an amazing career before he went to WWE. Then he got to WWE and he was there for a decade and did everything you could possibly do and opened the world's eyes to who he was. So just really, really cool."

According to Kazarian, he first found out about Styles' retirement plans in late 2025. When the two then reunited at the AMC debut of "Thursday Night Impact" in January 2026, Styles informed Kazarian that his existing WWE contract was about three weeks away from expiring.

Styles' final match pitted him against "The Career Killer" GUNTHER at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble. Beforehand, Styles wanted to face Kazarian one last time if given the opportunity. Ultimately, no such match ever materialized. Kazarian and Styles did, however, appear on-screen together on "WWE Raw" during the latter's career celebration ceremony.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.