Backstage Update On Mercedes Mone's AEW Status Ahead Of Tonight's Dynamite

Alex Windsor is set to face a wildcard opponent in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," and the mystery aspect of who will face one-half of the Brawling Birds has fans wondering about the status of former TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The star hasn't been seen in AEW in 2026.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, while Mone is still under contract with the company and is expected to return "soon," it's not known if she will be Windsor's opponent on Wednesday. As of this writing, she had not been spotted backstage. The outlet reported that Windsor had been training with a stand-in on Wednesday, her fiancé, Will Ospreay.

Fightful reported they weren't given specifics on Mone's return date, but said her involvement upon that return will have "major ramifications" at the top of the women's division. Mone headed to the top of the card upon her return would make sense, following the injury to now-former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale, and the fact former AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm is reportedly on the shelf for at least the remainder of the year.

Mone's last AEW match came on December 31 at "Dynamite: New Year's Smash" in Ralston, Nebraska. She dropped the TBS Championship to Nightingale, then went on to lose the remainder of her titles won on the independent scene throughout the beginning of 2026, including the CMLL World Women's Championship, the Bestya Women's title, and more. Her most recent match came on March 31 at WPW, where the lost the promotion's title to Jody Threat.