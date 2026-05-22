Tony Khan Comments On Willow Nightingale's Injury, Status Of AEW TBS Championship

During Wednesday night's three-hour episode of AEW "Dynamite" and "Collision", Willow Nightingale cut a promo backstage revealing that she injured her shoulder on the previous "Collision" when defending the TBS Championship against Red Velvet. Nightingale was scheduled to wrestle Alex Windsor in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament at Double or Nothing. Nightingale announced that she had to bow out of the tournament, where she had hoped to become the first ever two-time Owen Cup winner. She is also relinquishing her title.

On Thursday's media call with Tony Khan, he said the injury "is terrible news" and he was looking forward to her match with Windsor. "Obviously, it's not cleared by the doctors, for Willow to wrestle at Double or Nothing, and probably for the best for Willow to help up for weeks to come."

Khan said he believes she's one of the top stars and has been for years, and Nightingale will probably be off "multiple shows." The company will address the TBS title picture after Double or Nothing once they get clarity following the match for the Women's Championship.

Khan has had to make changes in the women's division for several months as he noted that he had a lot of plans for "Timeless" Toni Storm and had plans for Persephone for Double or Nothing and in ROH. He thinks Persephone will be back sooner rather than later. He pointed out that Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida have stepped up.

Thekla will defend the Women's Championship against Statlander, Shida, and Jamie Hayter. Athena vs. Mina Shirakawa will have their tournament match moved up to Double or Nothing. Windsor will face a Wild Card opponent at a later date.

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