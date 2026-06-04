Bully Ray Isn't Sure About Chad Gable's WWE Future Outside The 'Bubble' Of AAA

Chad Gable possibly had his greatest night at AAA Noche de Los Grandes, but Bully Ray wonders if he will be allowed to showcase his new demeanor on the WWE main roster.

Gable wrestled as El Grande Americano against the imposter El Grande Americano in a mask vs. mask Match, which told a tremendous story that has been praised unanimously. Ray, while speaking on "Busted Open," said he is eager to see how the character progresses once Gable returns to the main roster.

"I'm very interested to see where this goes because the most over Chad Gable has ever been in his career was what he just did in Mexico. He's been doing El Grande Americano on the main roster for a while. Did it resonate with the US fans the same way it resonated with Mexican fans?" he asked. "So we're asking all of the United States or the rest of the world to be as emotionally involved, invested in Chad Gable without the mask on, as Mexican fans were invested in him with the mask on."

Ray hopes that fans in the United States and around the world are as invested in Gable now as Mexican fans were when he donned the mask. Gable's wrestling ability has been lauded by many, and Ray hopes WWE will be able to use that to draw fans in. He feels Gable's character worked within the bubble of AAA, but wonders whether it can succeed in WWE.

"We need to be able to get into Chad Gable, the wrestler, as much as we were able to get into Chad Gable, the luchador. Will they give him that opportunity on the main roster? I know why it succeeded in Mexico. I understand why in that bubble it really worked. Now you're going to step out of that bubble," he added. "Mexican wrestling in Mexico has always been in and of itself."

He's keen to see how the Gable character does once he's left the bubble of Mexico and returns to WWE.