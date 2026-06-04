JBL Comments On Potential WWE Returns For Baron Corbin & Enzo Amore

JBL has backed the returns of Baron Corbin and Enzo Amore to WWE.

The WWE legend recently spoke on the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, where he hoped that the rumors of Corbin's return are true. He feels that the former WWE star has the talent to get over with the fans, which he feels is something not every wrestler can do.

"I was hoping that Baron wouldn't just retire or then decide, you know, the heck with it, I'm done with wrestling because I thought he had a lot to offer. And you see from what he's done with MLW and what he's done on the independents, he does have a lot to offer," he said. "Baron Corbin has gotten over, and guys like that are rare. And for him to leave and go off and do good things, it just makes him more valuable. He can be a top guy, and he has been a top guy, but he can also be anywhere on the card because he's a good talent. Baron's a smart guy. He's a good wrestler. He's a tough guy, which helps because people know it is legit, and it helps when people look back into his background and realize that this guy is a legitimately tough guy."

The most recent reports about Corbin's return to WWE stated that the company is keen to re-sign him, with him reportedly wrapping up his commitments with other promotions.