Dave Meltzer Explains Odd Choice For AAA TripleMania Venue

During AAA's Noche de Los Grandes show, it was announced that their annual TripleMania show would be taking place over two nights. Fans were not happy when it was announced that Night One will take place in Las Vegas while Night Two will be in Mexico City. Dave Meltzer was baffled at the decision because the venue in Vegas is small and Monterrey had a large, loud crowd for Noches de Los Grandes.

On an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer provided more of an explanation on why WWE would choose to run a small venue in Vegas. "I've been told there are business reasons. My gut is that whether it's sponsors, whether it's people looking for a TV deal or whatever, I think the idea is that they can get them to travel to Vegas." As for why the show is running at a venue that holds 600-1,000 fans, Meltzer said, "you want it packed and don't want to risk empty seats." Due to the big shows WWE just had in Vegas, he doesn't think that they could draw a crowd of 7,000 or 8,000 people. He thinks the setup and presentation for Luxor Theater is another factor. The whole idea is to sell them "the perception of AAA being super hot".

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.