WWE SmackDown 6/5/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Three world champions were all present during this week's show and all left with only marginal progress in what it is they have going on right now. And what they have going on right now leaves much to be desired.

Cody Rhodes and GUNTHER continued their back-and-forth in the aftermath of Rhodes' controversial win over the "Ring General" at Clash in Italy. Only, this time Sami Zayn came out to continue his issue with Rhodes and bemoan him and GUNTHER for doing him wrong and all that other stuff about him being the last good guy in wrestling.

This is all they have for the title that traces its lineage back to the '60s, the first and grandest title in company history. The need to present GUNTHER and Cody Rhodes as anything short of a marquee match, weaving in asterisks and turns in the tale week in and week out with little resolve, is truly mind-boggling.

The shift in Zayn's character to this whiny man that just cannot get out of his own way negates all of the progress he had made from the last time he played a whiny man that could not get out of his own way. And as GUNTHER said, this has literally nothing to do with him. But the most egregious of it all is that there was no clear direction on where this is all going by the end of the show. More water treading and it's because the title isn't really deemed to be important at the time being.

Rhea Ripley retained her title over Jade Cargill at Clash in Italy, so one might be forgiven for thinking she was headed to the back of the line. Alas, Cargill emerged alongside B-Fab and Michin as Charlotte Flair made clear that she wanted the title, as well as Women's United States Champion Tiffany Stratton. Rather than set up a number one contender's match for the title, the progression from that was a tag team match between Cargill and Michin against Flair and Stratton.

Ripley's title really seems to be on hold while the Queen of the Ring tournament is going on. And speaking of a women's world title on hold while the Queen of the Ring tournament is going on, Liv Morgan appeared on Friday to support Dominik Mysterio in their joint quest to become King and Queen of the Ring at the same time. So really, her title is also on hold while the King of the Ring tournament is going on.

Three world champions on a show and not a single outcome determined for their titles moving forward. Everything will be determined at a later date, so this show doesn't matter.

Written by Max Everett