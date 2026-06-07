WWE HOFer Eric Bischoff Calls Extended Brock Lesnar Vs. Oba Femi Feud 'Clunky As Hell'

Two of the biggest behemoths in WWE, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar and "The Ruler" Oba Femi, are now tied one-to-one, as Lesnar avenged a win over Femi at Clash in Italy last weekend. With a trilogy match on the horizon, former Senior Vice President of WCW Eric Bischoff just can't buy into having Lesnar go from retired at WrestleMania 42, then back to his apex ways weeks later.

"I don't have a feel of this at all. It's clunky as hell," the Hall of Famer said on his "83 Weeks" podcast. "I would have let him retire...It seems like Brock, in a kind of state of mind, made one decision, and found out legally afterwards that he didn't have that option. That's kind of what it feels like to me...If this was to satisfy a television partner, you kind of created this anticlimactic ending. Well, it was a very climatic ending, but an anticlimactic, I guess...funky, at the very least...It felt like the story ended. For me, the story ended between Oba and Brock. Brock ended. Brock's story is over. Then, all of the sudden, it's not...You got to convince me there's a reason why I'm watching this."

In August, SummerSlam will be in Lesnar's backyard in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where it's possible that their rubber match will take place. However, "83 Weeks" co-host Conrad Thompson is under the impression that it could happen as soon as Night of Champions later this month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Either way, their paths crossing one more time are far from over, though Femi must focus on a new task in hand, as he will meet AAA Mega Champion "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio in the semi-finals of The King of the Ring Tournament soon.

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