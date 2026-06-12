WWE's GUNTHER Reveals Dream WrestleMania Opponents

WWE WrestleMania is the biggest show in wrestling for a variety of reasons, and over the past few years, GUNTHER has been a part of some of the most memorable WrestleMania matches in recent memory. Whether it's his Triple Threat war with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, his hard-fought loss against Sami Zayn, or even this year where he was Seth Rollins' first opponent after missing six months of action due to injury, "The Ring General" already has some WrestleMania classics under his belt.

However, there are always matches both fans and wrestlers wish could happen but can't due time not being on people's side. GUNTHER is one of those people as he was asked during a recent appearance on the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast who his dream WrestleMania opponents would be, and it's safe to say that each match would have torn the house down. "For personal entertainment reasons, I would think Kurt Angle. I think Eddie Guerrero. I think Shawn Michaels, he always suffered in a very dramatic way I think that would be a good fit...I'd take Daniel Bryan, and you know what? Let's do The Undertaker."

Both Kurt Angle and The Undertaker have had great things to say about GUNTHER over the years, with Angle claiming he is on the same level as the aforementioned Eddie Guerrero, while "The Deadman" admitted to GUNTHER that he would be the one person that could convince him to wrestle one more match. Out of the five names GUNTHER listed, Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson to AEW fans) is the only man who can actually give a first-hand experience of what it's like to be in the ring with "The Ring General" as the two men did in fact cross paths at a wXw event in Germany back in 2008.

Please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.