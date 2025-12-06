WWE Legends Name Matches That Could Coax Them Out Of Retirement

Kurt Angle's retirement in 2019 has gone down as one of the most underwhelming in WWE history. He returned to the company in 2017 to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and subsequently became the general manager of "WWE Raw," leading many to wonder whether the Olympic Gold Medalist would ever get in the ring again. Those questions were answered at WWE TLC 2017 when he stepped in as a one-off member of The Shield to team up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, and would embark on an unofficial retirement tour from that point on.

Along the way, he did have some bright spots. Angle was Ronda Rousey's tag team partner for her debut match at WrestleMania 34, where they teamed up to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. He got to have some good matches against the likes of Drew McIntyre and Chad Gable, and got to run it back with some old foes from the past like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe, with both of those matches being less than memorable. Angle would eventually retire at WrestleMania 35 as he lost to Baron Corbin in a match that went just over six minutes in length and disappointed basically everyone who watched it.

Given how beloved Angle was as an in-ring performer, and the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer didn't really go out on the best of terms, the topic of having one more match to make up for WrestleMania 35 has been brought up more than once. As for who Angle would want to face if he did come back, that answer has changed over the years. In 2022, Angle explained that he would want someone who would be able to carry him to a good match given his limited ability at his age, which is why he would want someone like a Seth Rollins, or a Roman Reigns, or even a John Cena to stand across from him. Angle was adamant that Cena be the top of his list given Cena's televised debut in WWE was against Angle, but since Cena is retiring from wrestling on December 13, that can't happen.

Fortunately for Angle, he has also named someone who is not only still active, but isn't even on the WWE roster. In 2024, Angle heaped a lot of praise on former AEW Men's World Champion Kenny Omega after Omega mentioned that Angle is one of his biggest inspirations as a wrestler. Angle admitted that Omega, as well as fellow former AEW Men's World Champion Bryan Danielson, were the two best wrestlers in the world at that time, but that it was Omega who was turning his head the most when it came to getting back in the ring. With all that said, it's still unlikely the match between Angle and Omega would ever happen given Angle's age and health, but in wrestling, never say never.