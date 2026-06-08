Booker T Thinks WWE Clash In Italy Match Needed Practice On House Shows

Booker T has assessed the match between Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca at WWE Clash in Italy, and argued that the work in the ring would've been better if they had a few house show matches with each other under their belt.

WWE's reduced house show schedule has left some of its younger talent to learn on television. The match between Lynch and Ruca was not as smooth as some would have expected, which Booker T said is something Ruca will improve with experience.

"That's something that Sol Ruca is going to have to really think about going forward, is being able to improvise," he said on his "Hall of Fame" show. "I wish I would have got a chance to work with Sol Ruca on those improvisations and being able to know how to go out, and, you know, do certain things to make everything come together in a match. She's so talented. And the thing is, her having that meteoric rise in NXT because, there again, you know, when you're good at running the play, man, you can really really look good. But when that play get messed up and you got to call an audible, that's when you got to still make it look like it was supposed to look that way."

He believes she is bound to make mistakes due to her inexperience at the top level, but thinks she will only learn from them. He wonders if more practice on house shows would have made her look better in television matches.

"How much Sol Ruca would have been prepared for that if she would've got a chance to do a house show loop, or a couple of house show loops, with Becky Lynch before they actually had that match? Someone like Steamboat-Savage had a chance to before they went into WrestleMania. How much better do you think that match would have been? It would have been so much better," he stated.

Booker T lauded the talent that Ruca possesses, stating she's in the same category as other recent stars who have progressed from "NXT," such as Tiffany Stratton.