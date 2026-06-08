Steve Maclin Set For Independent Wrestling Return After Being Granted TNA Release

What a wild few days it's been for Steve Maclin. It's only been 24 hours since TNA announced that Maclin had been granted his requested release. Maclin was expected to be in demand and has already secured one deal. PRODUCE Wrestling announced that Maclin will wrestle on their Volume 2 show on July 16.

On Monday, they posted on social media that Maclin signed a multifight deal. "On July 16 in Jersey City, NJ, the Garden State native will debut on our second show PRODUCE: Volume 2 – TAIGASTYLE at White Eagle Hall." Last week, PRODUCE announced their first six shows. Four shows will have four matches curated by Jonathan Gresham, Lee Moriarty, Rocky Romero, and Joey Janela, respectively. PRODUCE Wrestling shows will be available on MyAEW's streaming platform.

Steve Maclin has come to terms with PRODUCE on a multifight deal. On July 16th in Jersey City, NJ, the Garden State native will debut on our second show PRODUCE: Volume 2 – TAIGASTYLE at the White Eagle Hall. Tickets on-sale now!https://t.co/4K3TDNpb2O pic.twitter.com/gqnsPgJS9h — PRODUCE by Orange Crush (@PRODUCENYC) June 8, 2026

Following news of Maclin's release, Fightful Select reported that he had wished to keep his release quiet, but TNA sent out a rare press release to announce that he and Myla Grace had both been granted their releases. Maclin was with the company for five years and was a former IMPACT! World Champion, as the company was called at the time. He was also the inaugural International Champion, a title he would hold twice. On Saturday night, Maclin and his wife, Deonna Purrazzo held a charity wrestling show, "Battle for the Brave", which benefited the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Maclin and Purazzo have a podcast, Boots to Boots, which spotlights life transitions and identity shifts. Maclin is a combat veteran.