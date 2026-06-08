WWE's LA Knight Says Lack Of 'Trajectory' Is To Blame For Lesser Crowd Reactions

When LA Knight returned to the WWE in 2021, it appeared his popularity among the fans started to pick up speed on the main roster in March of 2023, and maintained its momentum throughout that summer. Though he still has everybody saying his catchphrase, it appears the momentum is simmering down, and even the former two-time Men's United States Champion has noticed it too. In his interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Knight theorizes why this shift has happened so abruptly.

"Now, you could argue, yeah, maybe the reactions aren't quite as big as they were at that time. Bottom line, it's still there. However, the reason it's not as big as it was is because right now, I'm just kind of a man without a country, so to speak. I don't have a set trajectory at this moment," he said. "If you look at last year, last summer, all of a sudden, me and Seth [Rollins] were going at it for the title. It's me and The Vision. There it was, renewed again. So, it's a matter of just making sure that I've got direction. I've got somewhere to go and I've got somewhere that people care [about] and something the people can, you know, sink their teeth into. Then, takes it up from an eight up to a 10."

Comparing his 2023 popularity to today, back then, he was entangled in rivalries with the late Bray Wyatt, The Miz, and even main evented Crown Jewel by challenging Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Championship. Refusing to be in the background anymore, "The Megastar" is hoping to renew that fame he once had by participating in this year's King of the Ring Tournament. His quarterfinal match will take place on this week's "WWE SmackDown," against Royce Keys, Finn Balor, and his former ally, Jey Uso.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.