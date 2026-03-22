WWE's LA Knight Thought Bray Wyatt Feud Was An 'Odd Fit' But It Worked

Following his mystical return to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt continued his otherworldly theme through a feud with LA Knight, which initially began with Wyatt offering a friendship on "WWE SmackDown." Instead of accepting, Knight encouraged Wyatt to play with his Firefly Fun House puppets, prompting Wyatt to headbutt him to the floor.

During an interview with Esteban Ramirez, Knight looked back on their program in its entirety. "When I'm considering the idea that I'm dealing with this guy who does these supernatural things, I'm thinking that's an odd fit, something that maybe I wouldn't ordinarily think that I'm too keen on," Knight said. "But it really went together kind of like peanut butter and jelly in my mind where it was like I could take parts of him and expose them in certain ways. He could take parts of me and expose them in certain ways to where it worked so well."

Over the course of two months, Knight and Wyatt trade physical and verbal jabs, with Wyatt even promising to drag "The Megastar" into the darkness. At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Wyatt and Knight were then inserted into literal darkness as they competed in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black while wearing vibrant colors. Wyatt emerged victorious, courtesy of a Sister Abigail.

"Say what you want about the match, a little bit gimmicky and I know everybody's going to point that out, but I think the buildup that we had going into that match really was the cake," Knight said. "The match itself was kind of the icing, and whether you like the taste of that icing or not is another story, but I think the cake underneath it was delicious regardless."