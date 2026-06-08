Eric Bischoff: Real American Freestyle Is In Talks With WWE's Chad Gable

Real American Freestyle Wrestling, the brainchild of former WCW executive Eric Bischoff and the late Hulk Hogan, made its debut last summer and has been successful ever since. The freestyle wrestling league has seen many mainstream names wrestle on its mats, like Olympian and former WWE talent Gable Steveson, as well as former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm, and according to Bischoff, another Olympian and WWE name may be set to wrestle for RAF.

Bischoff was recently discussing the mask vs. mask match pitting El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) against the Original El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) at AAA Noche de los Grandes alongside special guest Ariel Helwani on an episode of "83 Weeks." Bischoff put over Kaiser for his work in AAA, embracing the culture, but didn't forget to give Gable his flowers, as well.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't point out that Chad Gable is a phenomenal, phenomenal amateur wrestler," he said. "And is kind of sniffing around Real American Freestyle, just throwing it out there. Wouldn't we love that."

Helwani noted that many MMA stars have made the jump to Real American Freestyle, and asked Bischoff why more professional wrestlers hadn't done the same. Bischoff acknowledged there are some contractual issues that can make it difficult, but said it was only a matter of time.

Real American Freestyle 10 is set to take place on June 13 in St. Louis, Missouri. Khamzat Chimaev is set to take on Dillon Danis in a catchweight main as the main event.

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